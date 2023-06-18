As Casey DeSantis prepared to become the first lady of Florida, she sought to model herself after Melania Trump: report

Casey DeSantis sought to model herself after Melania Trump, WaPo reported.

Casey DeSantis sought to model herself after Melania Trump as she prepared to become Florida’s first lady, per WaPo.

DeSantis inquired with an aide about the sort of clothes that Melania Trump wore, per the report.

Still, DeSantis continued to serve as a major influence in guiding her husband’s political career.

When Casey DeSantis — the wife of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis — was preparing to enter the Governor’s Mansion after her husband’s successful 2018 gubernatorial campaign, she sought to emulate then-first lady Melania Trump, according to The Washington Post.

Casey DeSantis, a former television journalist, was known by her colleagues for skillfully preparing for assignments and interviews during her professional career.

But moving to Tallahassee would present an entirely new dynamic for the DeSantis family, and Casey DeSantis threw herself into readying herself for her husband’s tenure in office.

According to The Post, Casey DeSantis inquired with an aide about the sort of clothes that Melania Trump wore —asking about particular stores and designers that the then-first lady preferred — as she prepared to step into the high-profile position in the Sunshine State.

But Casey DeSantis also made it clear that she wanted to pursue a different course than Florida’s previous first ladies.

Instead of staying out of the political fray, Casey DeSantis took meetings at the offices of the Republican Party of Florida, the Post reported.

Throughout her husband’s political career, Casey DeSantis has been a huge force that has helped guide him. Her longstanding influence is now being felt as the pair campaign across the country in support of his 2024 presidential campaign.

Casey DeSantis is often close to her husband’s side, speaking with groups about his conservative policies and giving the campaign the sort of accessibility to voters that could benefit the governor as he seeks to erase former President Donald Trump frontrunner status in the GOP primary.

