Dog Fatally Stabbed In Central Park After Argument Between Walkers

Dispute Between Dog Walkers Leads To Pup’s Fatal Stabbing In Central Park

NEW YORK – On Saturday night, a chihuahua died after being fatally stabbed during a verbal dispute in New York City’s Central Park.

The incident took place near East 106th Street and East Drive around 8:30 p.m.

The 43-year-old owner of the chihuahua told the police that her dog was stabbed by an unidentified person following an argument, the New York Daily News reported. The New York Police Department (NYPD) said the suspect fled the scene before they were able to respond.

According to the report from the Daily News, the suspect was reportedly walking three unleashed dogs, who allegedly attacked both the victim—a German pitbull mix—and the chihuahua that the owner was walking before the stabbing occurred.

The injuries sustained by the stabbed dog were severe, and the animal had to be euthanized at a local animal clinic.

As of Sunday, no arrests have been made.

