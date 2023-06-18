WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines
Students reject replacing Father’s Day with gender-neutral Parent’s Day, say it’s just more woke nonsense
A Campus Reform reporter asked students in Northern Virginia if ‘Father’s Day’ should be replaced with a ‘gender-inclusive’ vacation
The students disagreed with the idea and said fathers should be celebrated
Springfield College in Massachusetts recently released a language guide on replacing “father” and “mother” with a gender-neutral term like “parent.”
