Sun. Jun 18th, 2023

    News

    Students reject replacing Father’s Day with gender-neutral Parent’s Day

    By

    Jun 18, 2023 , , , , ,
    Students reject replacing Father’s Day with gender-neutral Parent’s Day

    WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

    Students reject replacing Father’s Day with gender-neutral Parent’s Day, say it’s just more woke nonsense

    A Campus Reform reporter asked students in Northern Virginia if ‘Father’s Day’ should be replaced with a ‘gender-inclusive’ vacation
    The students disagreed with the idea and said fathers should be celebrated
    Springfield College in Massachusetts recently released a language guide on replacing “father” and “mother” with a gender-neutral term like “parent.”

    By Andrea Cavallier, Senior Journalist for Dailymail.Com

    Students reject replacing Father’s Day with gender-neutral Parent’s Day

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Mali’s military junta holds referendum expected to pave the way to elections

    Jun 18, 2023
    News

    CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Wing Of United Flight Collides With Delta Plane Tail; FAA Investigating

    Jun 18, 2023
    News

    Mass Shooting At Washington’s Gorge Amphitheatre During Music Festival

    Jun 18, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Mali’s military junta holds referendum expected to pave the way to elections

    Jun 18, 2023
    News

    CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Wing Of United Flight Collides With Delta Plane Tail; FAA Investigating

    Jun 18, 2023
    News

    Mass Shooting At Washington’s Gorge Amphitheatre During Music Festival

    Jun 18, 2023
    News

    Mum reveals how she lost more than $100k to man she met on Tinder in cruel ‘pig butchering’ scam

    Jun 18, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy