An 18-year-old Ohio high school student was found with a rifle and bullets stored in his car. Nolan Rosen was suspected of having a firearm after a bullet was found in the cafeteria. Police responded to the school and worked with the administration to decide Rosen’s punishment. He was suspended for 10 days and was later arrested on charges of possessing a deadly weapon in a school safety zone.

The post ‘School Shooters Ruined That Sh*t’: Ohio High-Schooler Caught with Gun on School Campus appeared first on Breaking911.