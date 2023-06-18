RAW VIDEO: Man With Makeshift Spear Shot Dead After Advancing On Albuquerque Police

Albuquerque, New Mexico (APD) — On May 19, 2023, around 3:00 p.m., a woman called 911 to report that her brother, later identified as 42-year-old David Gaylor, informed her he purchased a rope and was planning on killing himself. Gaylor told his sister that if she arrived at his apartment, he would kill her, as well. Gaylor’s sister provided his address, 2525 Tingley Dr SW. She also said Gaylor was diagnosed as having schizoaffective and bipolar disorder. Officers were dispatched to that location. One of the officers, who is trained in enhanced crisis intervention, spoke with Gaylor’s sister by phone to get more information about the situation.

The officer requested a Mobile Crisis Unit, but there were no units available. Officers attempted to make contact with Gaylor at his apartment, but he refused to answer the door. Officers tried speaking with Gaylor through the closed door and through an open window in the back of the apartment. As officers walked toward the front door for a second time, Gaylor opened the door, turned the corner and lunged at the closest officer with a 6-foot pole with a knife taped to the end. The officer drew his handgun as he backed away from Gaylor and ordered Gaylor to drop the makeshift spear. As Gaylor stepped toward the first officer, he noticed the other two officers to his right, in the breezeway.

FULL VIDEO:

They also stepped back and drew lethal and less-lethal weapons. Gaylor eventually turned his attention to those officers and advanced toward them, as they told him to drop his weapon. One of the officers attempted to utilize his Taser, using Close Quarter Cartridges. He deployed the Taser two times but it had no affect. The first two probes impacted Gaylor, but the second deployment did not have any connection. When the Taser was deployed, Gaylor began to swipe his makeshift spear to cut the leads. Gaylor continued to advance toward the two officers with the weapon, and both officers fired their handguns. Gaylor was struck by the gunfire. Officers and rescue personnel attempted lifesaving measures, but Gaylor died as a result of his wounds.

