Mass Shooting At Washington’s Gorge Amphitheatre During Music Festival

GEORGE, WA – Gunfire rang out during an electronic dance music festival at the campgrounds near Washington’s Gorge Amphitheatre Saturday night, resulting in two fatalities and multiple injuries, the Grant County Sheriff’s Office said.

According to authorities, the shooting occurred around 8:25 p.m.

Three individuals, including the shooter, sustained injuries and two people were killed.

Law enforcement took the suspected shooter into custody after he initially left the scene. It was unclear if the suspect shot himself or if he was wounded by a responding Deputy.

The Sheriff’s Office said the gunman “fired randomly” into the crowd before being apprehended.

The Gorge Amphitheatre was hosting the two-day Beyond Wonderland music festival at the time of the incident.

Authorities have not disclosed specific details regarding the suspect and a motive is unknown.

The remainder of the festival was canceled.

