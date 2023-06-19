Marjorie Taylor Greene accuses FBI director Christopher Wray of hiding the president’s crimes

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Marjorie Taylor Greene accuses FBI Director Christopher Wray of ‘covering up crimes the President of the United States committed when he was Vice President’ and calls for BOTH of them to be removed

Greene joined fellow Republican Andy Biggs of Arizona on Fox’s “Sunday Morning Futures With Maria Bartiromo” to discuss the Hunter Biden investigation

Greene called for the impeachment of Biden and Wray and went on a rant, saying Wray, no doubt, ‘hid his information for his boss, Joe Biden’

‘It’s purely to protect the crime. It’s hiding crimes that the President of the United States committed when he was vice president, and that’s where we are right now,’ she said. declared.

