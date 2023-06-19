Mon. Jun 19th, 2023

    Marjorie Taylor Greene accuses FBI director Christopher Wray of hiding the president's crimes

    Marjorie Taylor Greene accuses FBI director Christopher Wray of hiding the president's crimes

    Marjorie Taylor Greene accuses FBI Director Christopher Wray of ‘covering up crimes the President of the United States committed when he was Vice President’ and calls for BOTH of them to be removed

    Greene joined fellow Republican Andy Biggs of Arizona on Fox’s “Sunday Morning Futures With Maria Bartiromo” to discuss the Hunter Biden investigation
    Greene called for the impeachment of Biden and Wray and went on a rant, saying Wray, no doubt, ‘hid his information for his boss, Joe Biden’
    ‘It’s purely to protect the crime. It’s hiding crimes that the President of the United States committed when he was vice president, and that’s where we are right now,’ she said. declared.

    Marjorie Taylor Greene accuses FBI director Christopher Wray of hiding the president's crimes

