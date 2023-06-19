GRAPHIC CONTENT: Texas Man Who Bragged About Underage Victim Sentenced To Federal Prison

TEXAS (DOJ / Press Release) – A Lamesa man who bragged to his coworkers about having sex with a 16-year-old child was sentenced Thursday to 14 years in prison for his sexually explicit photographs of her, announced U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Leigha Simonton.

Osbaldo Moreno, 21, was charged via criminal complaint in November 2022 and indicted the following month. He pleaded guilty in February to receipt of child pornography and was sentenced Thursday by U.S. District Judge James Wesley Hendrix.

According to court documents, the investigation began when a co-worker reported to law enforcement that Mr. Moreno bragged about having sex with the minor victim in the workplace bathroom, breakroom, and parking lot.

In plea papers, Mr. Moreno admitted that the child was 15 when he first began having sex with her.

A review of the defendant’s cell phone revealed multiple disturbing text messages, including one in which he threatened, “U need to chill or am going to rape u and u not going to be able to walk again.”

He also demanded sexually explicit photos of the victim, which she sent. On his cell phones (he had several), investigators discovered more than 150 explicit images and videos of the child.

In an interview with law enforcement at the Midland Children’s Advocacy Center, the child reported that Mr. Moreno routinely ordered her to send nude images of herself and asked her to stop going to school so that they could have sex more often. She said that he declined to use protection during sex because he wanted to impregnate her.

Mr. Moreno has also been charged by the state with two counts of sexual assault of a child. Those cases remain pending.

