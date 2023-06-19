Mon. Jun 19th, 2023

    News

    3 Adults, 2 Kids Killed In NC House Fire, Sheriff Says

    By

    Jun 19, 2023 , , , ,
    3 Adults, 2 Kids Killed In NC House Fire, Sheriff Says

    Couple, Family Friend And His 2 Boys Killed In Harnett County House Fire: Sheriff

    Harnett County, N.C. – A house fire broke out Sunday morning in the town of Broadway, resulting in the loss of five lives, including a father and his two children.

    The fire was reported at approximately 8 a.m. along Camp Ground Lane.

    At approximately 3:15 p.m., authorities released the identities of the individuals who died in the fire.

    The victims were identified as Michael Breymeyer, 74, and his wife Tammy Breymeyer, 58, who were a married couple residing in the house.

    Additionally, Daniel Garner, 39, and his two young sons, whose names have not been disclosed, also lost their lives in the fire. Daniel Garner was known to the family as a close friend and was temporarily residing with them at the time of the incident, officials said.

    The cause of the blaze is under investigation by both the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office and the Fire Marshal’s Office.

    The post 3 Adults, 2 Kids Killed In NC House Fire, Sheriff Says appeared first on Breaking911.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Can YOU comprehend the joke as the world’s most advanced humanoid robot tries to deliver it?

    Jun 19, 2023
    News

    P-pop girl groups BINI and Kaia are among MsMojo’s “International Girl Groups to Add to Your Playlist”

    Jun 19, 2023
    News

    5 surprising facts about Finland, the world’s happiest country

    Jun 19, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Can YOU comprehend the joke as the world’s most advanced humanoid robot tries to deliver it?

    Jun 19, 2023
    News

    P-pop girl groups BINI and Kaia are among MsMojo’s “International Girl Groups to Add to Your Playlist”

    Jun 19, 2023
    News

    5 surprising facts about Finland, the world’s happiest country

    Jun 19, 2023
    News

    Ticketmaster issued more than 1 million queue numbers for Coldplay’s Singapore concert. Rumbles of fury at the platform are rolling through Twitter as people say they got frozen out of purchases.

    Jun 19, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy