    This Juneteenth, Remember the GOP Is the Neo-Confederate Party

    This Juneteenth, Remember the GOP Is the Neo-Confederate Party

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Getty

    Juneteenth doesn’t just celebrate the end of nearly 250 years of black chattel slavery—a brutal institution of forced labor, sexual abuse and exploitation, and wanton violence.

    The day also celebrates the defeat of the Confederacy, a traitorous entity founded on the cornerstone belief of white supremacy and perpetual black subjugation, as famously declared by Confederate Vice President Alexander Stephens.

    For that reason, amidst the revelry of the occasion, it’s also critical to acknowledge that while the Confederacy may be long dead, Confederate ideology is alive and well—particularly among the Republican faithful.

