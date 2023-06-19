Mon. Jun 19th, 2023

    Pup stabbed to death in doggie dispute in New York’s Central Park as police hunt for suspect

    Pup stabbed to death in doggie dispute in New York's Central Park as police hunt for suspect

    A 14-year-old puppy was stabbed to death in an argument with a dog in New York’s Central Park as police hunt a suspect who stabbed an animal and then walked away

    A 43-year-old woman and a 51-year-old man were walking their two dogs, a Pitbull-German Shepherd mix and a Chihuahua near 106th Street around 8:30 p.m.
    The suspect’s three rampaging dogs attacked the woman’s pit bull, as she tried to pull them apart a man pulled out a switchblade and mercilessly stabbed her dog
    No arrests were made on Sunday – police are searching for the man responsible, who is believed to be wearing an orange shirt, hat and blue jeans

    Pup stabbed to death in doggie dispute in New York’s Central Park as police hunt for suspect

