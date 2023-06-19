A vegan landlord in New York City has been banning tenants from cooking meat since 2007, sparking a discussion about quirky landlord requirements

A Grubhub delivery worker in Brooklyn

A vegan landlord required tenants not to cook meat in a Brooklyn apartment.

Although an unusual ask, it’s not illegal, an expert told The New York Times.

One person familiar with the situation told Insider tenants had not been bothered by the rule in the past.

Two one-bedroom Brooklyn apartments listed by a vegan landlord will require tenants to forgo cooking meat to live there, The New York Times reported.

According to the Times, which caught the uncommon ask on nextdoor.com before it was removed, the listing appeared with a “no meat/fish in the building” rule.

However, the Times reported that the apartments, going for $4,500 and $5,750 monthly, could still accommodate meat eaters — they just can’t cook meat there.

According to the outlet, Andrea Kelly, a broker for the building, explained this to a prospective tenant.

“It’s not vegetarian-only, but the owner lives in the building and doesn’t want the smell of cooking meat drifting upstairs,” Kelly said, according to the Times.

A person familiar with the building situation confirmed this to Insider, explaining that the meat-cooking ban was implemented because the smell of flesh carried throughout the smaller building, which had okay, but not “amazing” ventilation.

The person explained that previous tenants — who have been asked to follow the rule since 2007, according to the Times —were not particularly bothered by it.

“They don’t care because they bring takeout. They don’t cook themselves anyhow,” the person told Insider. “If it works for you, fine. If it doesn’t, move on,” the person told Insider.

Although these requirements are atypical, landlords have implemented meat-based requirements in the past.

According to Lucas A. Ferrara, author of “Landlord and Tenant Practice in New York” who spoke with the Times, it isn’t illegal in New York State.

One landlord in Washington gave discounts to renters who didn’t eat meat, Vice reported in 2015. And vegetarian-only rentals have become popular in Canada to attract people who do not eat meat for religious or cultural reasons.

Online, some commenters questioned the concept. Others were on board.

Property Management company Douglas Elliman, which listed the apartment, did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

