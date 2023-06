WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

EXCLUSIVE: World champion Ebanie Bridges reveals why she’s backing ‘top Australian boxer’ Tim Tszyu to beat rival Jermell Charlo after stunning win over Carlos Ocampo

Ebanie Bridges praises Tim Tszyu’s performance

Bridges says USA will underestimate the Australian

Bridges thinks Tszyu can stun Jermell Charlo

World champion Ebanie Bridges reveals why she backs Tim Tszyu to beat Jermell Charlo