    Israeli forces kill three Palestinians, including a child, during Jenin raid

    NNA – Three Palestinian, including a child, were Monday killed by Israeli gunfire during the ongoing Israeli military raid in the occupied West Bank city and refugee camp of Jenin, the Ministry of Health confirmed.

    The Ministry said that Khaled Asa#39;sah, 21, Ahmad Saqer, 15, and Qassam Abu Siryie, 29,nbsp;succumbed to the wounds he sustained during the raid.

    29nbsp;Palestinians have been Monday injured, six of them in critical condition, during an Israeli military raid.

    Large Israeli army units raided the city and camp, sparking confrontations with Palestinians, during which the soldiers fired live bullets and sound and toxic gas canisters.mdash;WAFAnbsp;

