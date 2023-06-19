Jamaal Bowman Has a ‘Really Loud’ Voice. What Does He Want to Say?

Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Getty

Rep. Jamaal Bowman knows he can be loud. As a former middle school principal in the Bronx, he’s had to be loud. But two and a half years into his congressional career, Bowman is finding that he can use what he calls his “principal voice” to get plenty of attention—and to piss off plenty of Republicans.

In March, he got into a very public shouting match, just off the House floor, with conservative Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) over gun control.

In May, Bowman used his prolific heckling skills to go after Rep. George Santos (R-NY), who had just been indicted days before.

