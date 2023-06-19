General Manager of “Total Lebanon” briefs Mikati on preparations underway for Block No. 9 drilling process

NNA – Caretaker Prime Minister, Najib Mikati, on Monday welcomed at the Grand Serail the General Manager of quot;Total Lebanonquot;, Romain de la Martiniere, who briefed him on the latest developments regarding the drilling process of Block No. 9, noting that the TransOcean Barents drilling rig is expected to arrive in Lebanese waters in August 2023.

Martiniere also briefed Mikati on the preparations underway in terms of importing the materials needed for drilling activities. He also expressed the interest of the global company, Total, in investing in renewable energies, particularly solar and wind energy.

The Prime Minister separately welcomed Austrian Ambassador to Lebanon, Rene Paul Emery, with whom he reviewed bilateral relations between the two countries.nbsp;

The Prime Minister then met with Lebanese University President, Bassam Badran, and the President of the Association of Full-time Professors at the Lebanese University, Antoine Charbel.

==============R.H.