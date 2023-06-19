Ticketmaster issued more than 1 million queue numbers for Coldplay’s Singapore concert. Rumbles of fury at the platform are rolling through Twitter as people say they got frozen out of purchases.

A collage of ticketmaster queue screengrab and Chris Martin of Coldplay performing on stage

Ticketmaster issued more than 1 million virtual queue numbers for Coldplay’s “Music of the Spheres” concert in Singapore.

Many fans took to Twitter to express disappointment with technical issues on the ticketing platform.

This is not the first time Ticketmaster has fumbled the ticketing experience for a big concert.

Coldplay is heading to Singapore in January, and news of the “Music of the Spheres” concert is generating equal parts excitement among fans and fury with what people are describing as Ticketmaster failures.

Coldplay is slated to play four dates in January 2024 at the National Stadium of Singapore, which has a capacity of about 55,000 people.

Pre-sales for the concert started on Monday at 10 a.m. SGT, per a tweet from the concert organizer, Live Nation Singapore. About 1 million virtual Ticketmaster queue numbers were issued in total, local newspaper The Straits Times reported.

Shortly after ticket sales opened, many disappointed fans started taking to Twitter to express their anger and dismay at Ticketmaster, saying they were experiencing frozen screens and were unable to select tickets.

One Twitter user wrote that he was faced with a blank screen once he entered the website, despite his relatively good queue number of 7,679.

Another person said he was met with a webpage with no option to buy tickets despite the long wait, and was eventually kicked out of the queue. His original queue number of 50,000 was over 700,000 when he clicked back into the queue.

Another person described a disappointing ticketing experience after she was kicked out of the queue — despite being on the page 30 minutes before the sales started. She shared a video showing she was unable to purchase any tickets in the end, with every section marked as sold out.

Due to the overwhelming demand, Live Nation Singapore has announced that the British rock band will be adding a fifth date to its Singapore stop. Tickets for the new date are slated to go on sale on Tuesday at 10 a.m SGT.

Ticketmaster has had a rough year with its ticketing service. It started in November, when a ticketing debacle around Taylor Swift’s “The Eras Tour” resulted in everyone from longtime Swift stans to New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez calling the site out for its botched processes.

The company blamed the long wait times and site glitches for Swift’s show on a “staggering number of bot attacks as well as fans who didn’t have codes.”

It didn’t stop there. In March, the Ticketmaster website crashed and disrupted ticket sales for the Eurovision Song Contest 2023, leaving some irate fans high and dry. Then the platform annoyed the BTS Army in March, when it canceled the rest of the sales for BTS rapper Suga’s concert tour dates, citing “extremely high demand.”

Coldplay and Ticketmaster Singapore did not immediately respond to requests for comment from Insider.

