Closing ceremony of project on “Supporting Access to Reliable Information during Elections in Lebanon” takes place at UNESCO Beirut on June 20

NNA – The closing ceremony of project on ldquo;Supporting Access to Reliable Information during Elections in Lebanonrdquo; will be taking place at UNESCO Beirut premises (Bir Hassan) on the 20th of June 2023, starting 10:00 am.nbsp;

This project was implemented with the support of The Netherlands as part of UNESCOrsquo;s LiBeirut initiative, in collaboration with the Internal Security Forces, the May Chidiac Foundation, Adyan Foundation, Dawaer, and other media organizations in Lebanon.

