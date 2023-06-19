Mikati: 2023 state budget is ready

NNA – Caretaker Prime Minister, Najib Mikati, on Monday affirmed during the legislative session that the 2023 state budget was ready. ldquo;We will call for successive government sessions to approve it,rdquo; he added.nbsp;

quot;The Ministry of Finance will send the final draft of the 2023 state budget to the government before the end of June to start discussing it,rdquo; Mikati explained.nbsp;

Regarding the cabinet convening with a complete agenda, Mikati said: quot;The government is playing its caretaker role in running the affairs of the state and citizens. No items that cater for personal interests are being passed.rdquo;nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

===========R.H.