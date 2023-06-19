Mon. Jun 19th, 2023

    News

    Boy, 15, Dead After 1st Israeli Helicopter Gunship Attack on Refugee Camp in 20 Years

    Boy, 15, Dead After 1st Israeli Helicopter Gunship Attack on Refugee Camp in 20 Years

    Raneen Sawafta/Reuters

    An Israeli raid on a refugee camp in the occupied West Bank featuring commandos and a military helicopter left three people dead and dozens more injured on Monday morning, according to medical officials.

    The Palestinian Health Ministry named Ahmed Saqr, 15, as one of those killed along with Qassam Sariya, 19, and Khaled Darwish, 21, according to Al Jazeera. The operation in Jenin to detain two Palestinians also saw an Israeli vehicle targeted by an explosive device and the first use of a helicopter gunship carrying out airstrikes in the West Bank since the early 2000s.

    “During the activity, a massive exchange of fire took place between the forces and armed gunmen in the area,” the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and Border Police said in a joint statement. “Large numbers of explosive devices were hurled at the forces. The forces responded with live fire.”

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

