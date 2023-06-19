Palestinian Presidency spokesman says Israeli massacres aim to detonate the region

NNAnbsp;ndash;nbsp;Presidential spokesman Nabil Abu Rudeineh said that the continuous massacres committed by the occupation government against Palestinian people, the latest of which was in the city of Jenin and its camp, which resulted in the killing of four Palestinians, including a child, while 45 others were wounded, 10 of them in critical condition, are attempts to detonate the area and drag it in to the violence box.nbsp;

Abu Rudeineh said that the current situation cannot continue, and the international community, and the US administration in particular, must intervene to immediately stop this Israeli madness.

ldquo;The international silence is what encourages the occupation government to continue its crimes and wage an all-out war against our Palestinian people, their land and their sanctities,rdquo; he added.

The presidential spokesman said that Israel bears responsibility for thwarting all Arab and international efforts that have been made recently to prevent escalation and tension.

He stressed that the ongoing Israeli aggression against Palestinian people will not discourage them from continuing their legitimate struggle until achieving their aspirations for liberation and the establishment of their independent state with East Jerusalem as its capital.–WAFA

