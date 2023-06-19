Mon. Jun 19th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Xi hopes Blinken’s visit to China serves to stabilize ties: Chinese Foreign Ministry

    By

    Jun 19, 2023 , , , , , , , , ,

    NNA -nbsp;Chinese President Xi Jinping at a meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken expressed hope that his visit will positively contribute to the stabilization of relations between the two countries, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Hua Chunying said on Monday.

    quot;President Xi Jinping is meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken,quot; she wrote on Twitter. quot;President Xi said state-to-state interactions should always be based on mutual respect and sincerity. Hope this visit by Secretary Blinken could make positive contributions to stabilizing [China-US] relations,quot; the diplomat added. — TASS news agency

    nbsp;

    ——————- L.Ynbsp;

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Missing Air Force Sergeant Kory Wade Found Dead In Arizona

    Jun 19, 2023
    News

    Marie Callender’s Frozen Meals Recalled Due To ‘Flexible Plastic’

    Jun 19, 2023
    News

    Ukraine reports recapture of new village in southern counterattack

    Jun 19, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Missing Air Force Sergeant Kory Wade Found Dead In Arizona

    Jun 19, 2023
    News

    Marie Callender’s Frozen Meals Recalled Due To ‘Flexible Plastic’

    Jun 19, 2023
    News

    Ukraine reports recapture of new village in southern counterattack

    Jun 19, 2023
    News

    Anheuser Busch marketing boss says Dylan Mulvaney Bud Light fiasco was ‘wake-up call’

    Jun 19, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy