Xi hopes Blinken’s visit to China serves to stabilize ties: Chinese Foreign Ministry

NNA -nbsp;Chinese President Xi Jinping at a meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken expressed hope that his visit will positively contribute to the stabilization of relations between the two countries, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Hua Chunying said on Monday.

quot;President Xi Jinping is meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken,quot; she wrote on Twitter. quot;President Xi said state-to-state interactions should always be based on mutual respect and sincerity. Hope this visit by Secretary Blinken could make positive contributions to stabilizing [China-US] relations,quot; the diplomat added. — TASS news agency

