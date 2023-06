NNA – French President Emmanuel Macron will host Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni at the Elysee palace on Tuesday for talks on the war in Ukraine, NATO and bilateral issues, Macron#39;s office said on Monday.

It is the first time Macron will receive Meloni since she rose to power as part of a hard-right coalition last year. The two governments traded barbs earlier this year over migration issues. — Reuters

