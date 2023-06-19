Video shows Minneapolis crash that killed five Somali women on way home from henna

WARNING: Disturbing video shows moment of impact from reckless driver speeding & running a red light before killing five people and fleeing the scene. Sources have identified the driver as Derrick John Thompson, the son of former DFL state Rep. John Thompson. pic.twitter.com/JVvNDwuaOV — Liz Collin (@lizcollin) June 18, 2023

Chilling video shows the moment a high-speed car trying to outrun a State Trooper slammed into a vehicle carrying five Somali women, killing them all, in Minneapolis on Friday.

Footage shows the moment Derrick John Thompson, 27, slammed into the car carrying Sabiriin Ali, 17, Sahra Gesaade, 20, Salma Abdikadir, 20, Sagal Hersi, 19, and Siham Adam, 19.

The women were doing last-minute shopping at a Minneapolis mall on Friday and getting tattoos for a friend’s wedding the next day.

They were on their way home when Thompson ran a red light and rammed them into his SUV around 10 p.m. He was traveling at around 95mph – 40 miles above the 55mph speed limit, according to public officials.