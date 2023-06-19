Mon. Jun 19th, 2023

    Russia rescues 68 migrants after boat capsizes in Mediterranean Sea

    Jun 19, 2023 , , , , ,

    NNA -nbsp;A Russian warship and cargo ship rescued 68 people overnight from a boat in the Mediterranean Sea, Russiarsquo;s Defense Ministry said on Monday.

    It said in a statement that the Admiral Gorshkov warship had been the first to receive a distress call from the Avalon, which it described as a ldquo;yacht-type vesselrdquo; flying the Greek and German flags.

    The Gorshkov and the cargo vessel, the Pizhma, carried out a successfulnbsp;rescue operationnbsp;and the passengers were given medical assistance and transferred to Greek coastguard boats off the island of Kalymnos, the statement said.

    It gave no details of the passengers or their nationalities.

    The Admiral Gorshkov is one of Russiarsquo;s leading warships and has been used in the past to test and deploy hypersonic missiles. It was not clear what weaponry it was carrying at the time of the incident.

    Hundreds of people, mostly from Egypt,nbsp;Syria, and Pakistan, are feared to have drownednbsp;in a boat capsize off Greecenbsp;last week. — Reuters

