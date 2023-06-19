China assures US it will not send lethal weapons to Russia: Blinken

NNA -nbsp;China gave its assurances to the United States that it will not provide weapons to Russia in its special military operation in Ukraine, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Monday.

quot;We mdash; and other countries mdash; have received assurances from China that it is not and will not provide lethal assistance to Russia for use in Ukraine,quot; Blinken said at a news conference in Beijing.

Also, Blinken said, the United States asked Beijing to be vigilant on the possibility that Chinese companies may be sharing technology with Russia.

Blinkennbsp;has been on a two-day visit to Beijing since Sunday. He has met with Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang and Wang Yi, director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee. Earlier on Monday, the senior US official had talks with Chinese leader Xi Jinping. — TASS news agency

