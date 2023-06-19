Hospital Chief Ousted for Saying Mega-Heatwave Killed 57

MIRROR NOW YouTube

The chief medical superintendent of a government hospital in India was removed from their post over the weekend after linking a large number of patient deaths to a scorching heat wave in the country.

As of Monday, nearly 170 people are reported to have died from conditions aggravated by the heat in the Indian states of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, with temperatures climbing as high as 113F in some areas over recent days. Authorities are now investigating why so many of the deaths in Uttar Pradesh occurred in a single district—Ballia—despite surrounding areas experiencing similarly brutal heat and humidity.

Brajesh Pathak, the state’s health minister, said officials are now looking into what’s caused the death of “so many people” in Ballia, with local media reports suggesting that 57 people admitted to the district hospital died over just four days.

Read more at The Daily Beast.