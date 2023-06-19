Taking dollarization to the next level: Here’s a look at countries using the greenback as local currency

Andrew Jackson portrait on $20 bill.

Argentina’s presidential election may determine if the country adopts the dollar as its own currency.

But a top analyst said that is unlikely to happen due to nationalism around its currency.

Several other countries, including Panama and Zimbabwe, have adopted the greenback.

Argentina’s presidential election may determine if the country adopts the US dollar as its own currency, potentially becoming the biggest economy to do so.

It’s a notable contrast with the de-dollarization trend among countries trying to reduce their reliance on the greenback in global transactions and reserve holdings.

But don’t hold your breath, according to Marc Chandler, chief market strategist at Bannockburn Global Forex.

“If Argentina uses the dollar, they’re basically outsourcing their central bank and monetary policy to the US. And my sense is that few countries, especially few large countries, really want to do that,” he told Insider. “Local nationalism seems too strong.”

Still, other countries are doing it. Here are nations that use the US dollar as local currency. GDP and population estimates come from 2021 World Bank data.

Ecuador

GDP: $106.17 billion

Population: 17,797,737

The Latin American nation went through a number of currencies before landing on the sucre. However, when this became worthless, many citizens began accumulating dollars on their own, unofficially dollarizing the nation. Ecuador eventually adopted the US dollar in 2000.

Panama

GDP: $63.61 billion

Population: 4,351,267

The Central American country uses the dollar alongside its local currency. The Panamanian Balboa is pegged 1-for-1 to the greenback and only issued in the form of coins. This structure has been established since 1904 after Panama claimed independence.

El Salvador

GDP: $28.74 billion

Population: 6,314,167

The US currency replaced El Salvador’s colón in 2001, as a method of stabilizing its economy. More recently, the nation moved to also recognize bitcoin in 2021.

Zimbabwe

GDP: $28.37 billion

Population: 15,993,524

The greenback was used in 77% of transactions this year after the US dollar was reintroduced to rein in inflation caused by the local Zimbabwean dollar. This is the second time since 2009 that the US currency was brought in.

Earlier this month, the International Monetary Fund pushed Zimbabwe to take further action on its currency reforms, such as allowing the local tender to become free-floating.

Democratic Republic of Timor-Leste

GDP: $3.62 billion

Population: 1,320,942

The US dollar became this country’s legal tender in 2000, after a popular referendum in 1999 to decide the Southeast Asian country’s independence.

The Federated States of Micronesia

GDP: $404 million

Population: 113,131

The island nation in the western Pacific adopted the dollar after gaining independence in 1979.

Marshall Islands

GDP: $260 million

Population: 42,050

The South Pacific nation of islands has used the dollar since 1979. Despite urging from the IMF to reconsider the move, the country also passed legislation to establish a national cryptocurrency in 2018, known as Sovereign.

Republic of Palau

GDP: $218 million

Population: 18,024

The Pacific archipelago nation has been using the US dollar since its inception in 1994. More recently, it partnered with crypto firm Ripple in December to develop a stablecoin.

Meanwhile, other territories and jurisdictions that also use the US dollar include Puerto Rico, Guam, the US Virgin Islands, the British Virgin Islands, Bonaire, American Samoa, and Turks and Caicos.

