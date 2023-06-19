Tula’s Rose Gold Cooling Balm Is the Perfect Pick-Me-Up for Tired Eyes

Scouted/The Daily Beast/Tula.

With summer fun comes summer fatigue, and the first giveaway of a late night out is often undereye circles and bags. Thankfully I’ve found a new skincare sidekick to feign a full night’s sleep—and it fits right into my handbag. Tula’s best-selling “Rose Glow + Get It” cooling and brightening eye balm is a saving grace for tired under-eyes. The lightweight balm instantly cools the area, reducing puffiness and reducing shadows. Plus, it’s infused with aloe water, hyaluronic acid, and probiotics, which help to hydrate your skin while plumping up fine lines.

You can use this ultra-portable product as a pick-me-up when out and about (it can be applied both under and over makeup) or as a new essential step in your day or nighttime skincare routine to help calm your skin. The eye balm sold out almost immediately in its limited edition, Barbie-core-inspired, rose-gold chrome packaging, but you can still get it on Amazon here. This fun skincare friend is also formulated with many beneficial and natural ingredients, including aloe water, apple, and watermelon (to hydrate and improve the look of fine lines and wrinkles), blueberry (to provide antioxidant protection), rosehip oil and rose water (to tone and nourish skin).

