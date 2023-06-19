Mon. Jun 19th, 2023

    News

    Tula’s Rose Gold Cooling Balm Is the Perfect Pick-Me-Up for Tired Eyes

    By

    Jun 19, 2023 , , , ,
    Tula’s Rose Gold Cooling Balm Is the Perfect Pick-Me-Up for Tired Eyes

    Scouted/The Daily Beast/Tula.

    Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

    With summer fun comes summer fatigue, and the first giveaway of a late night out is often undereye circles and bags. Thankfully I’ve found a new skincare sidekick to feign a full night’s sleep—and it fits right into my handbag. Tula’s best-selling “Rose Glow + Get It” cooling and brightening eye balm is a saving grace for tired under-eyes. The lightweight balm instantly cools the area, reducing puffiness and reducing shadows. Plus, it’s infused with aloe water, hyaluronic acid, and probiotics, which help to hydrate your skin while plumping up fine lines.

    You can use this ultra-portable product as a pick-me-up when out and about (it can be applied both under and over makeup) or as a new essential step in your day or nighttime skincare routine to help calm your skin. The eye balm sold out almost immediately in its limited edition, Barbie-core-inspired, rose-gold chrome packaging, but you can still get it on Amazon here. This fun skincare friend is also formulated with many beneficial and natural ingredients, including aloe water, apple, and watermelon (to hydrate and improve the look of fine lines and wrinkles), blueberry (to provide antioxidant protection), rosehip oil and rose water (to tone and nourish skin).

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Coast Guard Offloads Cocaine Worth $186M In Miami Seized In Caribbean, Atlantic

    Jun 19, 2023
    News

    Goldman Sachs slashes China growth forecast as housing slowdown kicks in

    Jun 19, 2023
    News

    Inside tiny home village lets renters bring OWN homes and pay $700 a month for land on Texas farm

    Jun 19, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Coast Guard Offloads Cocaine Worth $186M In Miami Seized In Caribbean, Atlantic

    Jun 19, 2023
    News

    Goldman Sachs slashes China growth forecast as housing slowdown kicks in

    Jun 19, 2023
    News

    Inside tiny home village lets renters bring OWN homes and pay $700 a month for land on Texas farm

    Jun 19, 2023
    News

    Missing Air Force Sergeant Kory Wade Found Dead In Arizona

    Jun 19, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy