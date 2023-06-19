WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Draymond Green ‘will be an unrestricted free agent after turning down $27.5 million player option’ as four-time NBA champion looks set to leave Golden State Warriors

Green was expected to end with the Warriors after 11 seasons

The four-time NBA champion has been an integral part of the Golden State dynasty

