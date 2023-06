WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Sheffield Wednesday announce manager Darren Moore has left the club by mutual consent… just three weeks after securing promotion to the Championship

Sheffield Wednesday and manager Darren Moore have parted ways

Moore guided the Owls to the Sky Bet Championship via the play-offs

The 49-year-old is leaving Hillsborough after just over two years on the job

Sheffield Wednesday announce manager Darren Moore has left the club by mutual consent