Mom Arrested After 2 Kids Killed Running Onto Busy Calif. Freeway To Chase Luggage

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. – Two children lost their lives when they ran into lanes of traffic on the 78 Freeway in Vista, California Sunday, officials said.

The incident took place on the eastbound side of the freeway around 6 p.m.

The children, believed to be younger than 12 years old, ran from their stopped vehicle on the roadside to retrieve luggage that had been blown away, ABC 7 reported. Cars traveling at full speed collided with them, the Vista Fire Department said.

The mother, who was driving the car, was subsequently arrested for driving under the influence (DUI).

