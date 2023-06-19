Submarine On Expedition To Titanic Wreck Goes Missing

A submersible vessel carrying a crew has disappeared in the Atlantic Ocean while en route to the Titanic wreckage, leading to a frantic search and rescue mission.

The tour company OceanGate, which organizes expeditions to the Titanic priced at $250,000 per seat, expressed its commitment to exploring all possible avenues for the safe return of those aboard.

Collaborating with government agencies and deep-sea companies, OceanGate is actively engaged in the rescue operation.

Resting approximately 12,500 feet below the surface, the Titanic sank in 1912.

“Our entire focus is on the crewmembers in the submersible and their families,” OceanGate said in a statement. “[We are] deeply thankful for the extensive assistance we have received from several government agencies and deep sea companies in our efforts to reestablish contact with the submersible.”

The missing submersible is believed to be OceanGate’s Titan, a submersible of substantial size comparable to a truck.

Capable of accommodating five individuals, it typically carries a four-day supply of oxygen during dives.

The exact moment when communication with the submersible was lost remains unknown.

