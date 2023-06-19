Mon. Jun 19th, 2023

    News

    Billionaire Is on the Missing Titanic Tourist Sub, Stepson Says

    By

    Jun 19, 2023 , , , ,
    Billionaire Is on the Missing Titanic Tourist Sub, Stepson Says

    Getty Images

    Billionaire Hamish Harding is reportedly one of the five people on board the missing submarine that was meant to take tourists down to see the Titanic’s shipwreck. Harding’s stepson, Brian Szasz, confirmed the news with posts asking for “thoughts and prayers” on social media.

    “Thoughts and prayers for my stepfather Hamish Harding as his Submarine has gone missing exploring Titanic,” Szasz wrote in a since-deleted post on Facebook. “Search and rescue mission is underway.”

    Harding, the chairman of global sales company Action Aviation, was sharing posts on Instagram and Twitter about his voyage over the weekend. On Sunday, he announced he was joining Oceangate Expeditions (the company operating the tours) for their RMS Titanic Mission as a mission specialist.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

