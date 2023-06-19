Missing Air Force Sergeant Kory Wade Found Dead In Arizona

Air Force Sergeant Found Dead After Going Missing During Training Exercise In Arizona

DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, Ariz. (USAF) – U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Kory Wade, a 48th Rescue Squadron medical logistics Airman, was found dead at Roosevelt Lake, Ariz., on June 17, after a multi-day search and rescue operation led by the Gila County Sheriff’s Office.

“We are saddened to confirm the death of Staff Sgt. Kory Wade, whose body was located following an exhaustive search at Roosevelt Lake,” said Col. Scott Mills, 355th Wing commander. “Sergeant Wade was a model Airman and consummate professional while assigned to the 48th Rescue Squadron and he will be deeply missed. Our thoughts are with Sergeant Wade’s family, friends and teammates during this difficult time. Davis-Monthan Air Force Base leaders are postured to provide comfort and assistance to our community as we navigate this tragedy together.”

Wade was reported missing at Roosevelt Lake on June 14, while conducting training in preparation for supporting jump operations. At approximately 2 p.m., GCSO received a 911 call regarding a missing person. GCSO, Tonto Rim Search and Rescue, U.S. Border Patrol, U.S. Air Force and U.S. Navy personnel assisted with the search efforts.

Sergeant Wade, 33, of Shortsville, New York, entered active-duty service Nov. 18, 2008, arriving at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base in April 2020.

His past awards and decorations include the Air and Space Commendation Medal, Air and Space Achievement Medal, Joint Meritorious Unit Award, Air and Space Outstanding Unit Award, National Defense Service Ribbon, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, and U.S. Air Force Non-Commissioned Officer Professional Military Education Graduate Ribbon.

Details surrounding Wade’s death are still under investigation.

