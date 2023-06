WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Dramatic moment The Good Samaritans dive into giant waves to rescue three strangers trapped in their houseboat after it capsized in Florida

Four people were rescued from the sea near the Panama City marina on Friday

Fishermen involved said they were battling six-foot waves amid a raging storm

A rescuer had to break the window of a houseboat to free the occupants

Florida houseboat capsizes prompting sea rescue mission