WATCH: Illinois Police Fatally Shoot Man Armed With Knife, Injure Another Person

Fox Lake, Illinois (FLPD / News Release) — On May 28, 2023, at approximately 10:48 p.m., officers from the Fox Lake Police Department were dispatched to the 100 block of Lakeview Avenue for a disturbance in progress. Caller stated that a male later identified as, 47-year-old Israel Contreras-Madagan, is alleged to have attempted to batter the caller with a golf club and also damage the caller’s vehicle. After receiving an initial report, officers were later able to locate Contreras-Madagan in the 0-100 block of Howard Avenue where they began speaking with him. During the course of the investigation, Contreras-Madagan withdrew a knife from his pocket.

Officers provided commands for Contreras-Madagan to drop the knife. Contreras-Madagan did not comply with officers commands and began advancing towards one of the officers, officers then discharged their firearms.

After discharging their firearms, officers removed the knife from Contreras Madigan’s hand, radioed in the shooting and requested medical personnel be dispatched to the scene. Officers then began rendering Aid to Contreras-Madagan as well as a female party, that was also on scene and injured. Medical personnel arrived on scene and took over, treating the injured parties. The 43-year-old woman who lives at the home, was shot in the leg and she was taken to the hospital for treatment. Contreras-Madagan was pronounced dead at the scene.

