Tropical Storm Bret originated in the central Atlantic Ocean on Monday, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said.

According to meteorologists, there is a potential for it to become a hurricane, posing a threat to the eastern Caribbean by Thursday and subsequently affecting the Dominican Republic and Haiti over the weekend.

As of 5 p.m. on Monday, the National Hurricane Center in Miami reported that Bret had sustained winds of 40 mph while moving westward at a speed of 21 mph. Forecasts indicate that the storm will intensify in the next 48 hours, potentially reaching Category 1 hurricane status by Wednesday night when it approaches the Lesser Antilles.

However, due to the presence of wind shear, it is not expected to strengthen into a Category 2 storm, the NHC said.

Tropical Storm #Bret Advisory 2: Tropical Storm Bret Forms Over the Central Atlantic. Interests in the Lesser Antilles Should Monitor This System. https://t.co/tW4KeGe9uJ

— National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) June 19, 2023

BREAKING: Tropical Storm #Bret has formed. Tune to The Weather Channel for continuing coverage. https://t.co/z0vcWYmv3j

— The Weather Channel (@weatherchannel) June 19, 2023

According to the center, Bret is anticipated to pass through the Lesser Antilles as a hurricane on Thursday and Friday, bringing with it flooding, heavy rainfall, and dangerous storm surge and waves. Bret is predicted to gradually weaken while still situated in the eastern Caribbean region.

The post Tropical Storm Bret Has Formed In The Atlantic appeared first on Breaking911.