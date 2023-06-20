AURORA, Colo. – Former Aurora Police Officer Eduardo Landeros’s body camera captures the events leading up to a fatal collision, resulting in criminal charges against him.

Prior to his internal affairs interview, Landeros resigned from his position. Subsequently, he has been charged with vehicular homicide and criminally negligent homicide.

At the time of the crash, Landeros was en route to a nonemergency call and did not have his lights and sirens activated, according to a police affidavit. The collision occurred at the intersection of East Bates Avenue and South Chambers Road around 8:20 p.m. on March 4, when Landeros’ police SUV collided with a Toyota Corolla. The impact caused Landeros’ Chevrolet Tahoe to roll multiple times, leaving him trapped inside.

Following the accident, both Landeros and the 44-year-old Corolla driver were transported to the hospital. The driver of the Corolla succumbed to their injuries, while Landeros was released the next day.

The investigation conducted by the Colorado State Patrol revealed that the Corolla driver failed to yield to oncoming traffic at a stop sign, as stated in the affidavit. Investigators determined that Landeros was traveling at speeds of up to 100 mph before the collision, and between 104 to 105 mph at the moment of impact. The document also mentioned that the Corolla was traveling at a speed of approximately 16 to 18 mph, while the Tahoe was moving at a velocity between 88 to 98 mph at the time of the crash.

Currently, Landeros has been released from jail on a $5,000 surety bond, and his next court appearance is scheduled for July 10.

The post WATCH: Heart-Stopping Body Camera Video Shows Officer Speeding, Reaching For Computer Before Fatal Crash appeared first on Breaking911.