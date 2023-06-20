Tue. Jun 20th, 2023

    Donald Trump and Fox News Anchor Bret Baier Clash in Heated Interview

    Donald Trump sparred with Fox News host Bret Baier in a tense interview on a number of topics Monday night, including the former president’s possession of classified documents and whether he believes anyone even watches Fox anymore.

    The tit-for-tat was the latest in Baier’s interviews with presidential candidates and comes as Fox News plans to host the first GOP presidential debate on Aug. 23 in Milwaukee. Last month, The New York Times reported that Trump was unwilling to be interviewed by Baier because of his coverage of the 2020 election, during which Baier challenged Trump’s election-fraud claims. The two have not sat down together since 2018.

    “First of all, I won in 2020 by a lot,” Trump told Baier when challenged on how he plans to attract independent votes in 2024, before repeating various unfounded claims about voter fraud and stuffed ballots.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

