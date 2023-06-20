WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Greetings, Wanderers! Get ready to immerse yourself in a world of limitless exploration and adrenaline-pumping combat. Tower of Fantasy, the immersive open-world RPG from Perfect World Games, makes its grand debut on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 on August 8 (UTC+0), and pre-orders officially open today. Brace yourself as you design your own unique character and embark on an unforgettable journey alone or with your friends. This world awaits your arrival.

Tower of Fantasy launches on Aug 8, new character Liu Huo revealed