Friend of British billionaire lost on tourist trip to Titanic thinks crew are stuck in sub

A friend of the British billionaire who went missing during a dive trip on the Titanic has said she fears her submersible is trapped at the bottom of the sea.

Jannicke Mikkelsen, a Norwegian explorer, said she knew Hamish Harding, 58, would be “calm” amid the crisis.

He is one of five people aboard a submersible which at 4 a.m. Sunday began its descent to the resting place of the Titanic, nearly 13,000 feet below the surface.

The round trip – for which participants pay $250,000 – typically takes eight hours. But contact with the mothership was lost an hour and 45 minutes into the voyage, before reaching the wreckage, and rescuers are now engaged in a race against time to try to recover the submersible and its crew.

“My biggest fear is knowing that they are trapped, without being able to get help,” Mikkelsen said.

“There’s no one who can reach him down there.”

Jannicke Mikkelsen, a Norwegian explorer, is pictured with Hamish Harding, whom she described as a mentor and friend. Harding is currently missing after trying to reach the Titanic aboard a submersible

Mikkelsen spoke Monday night to NewsNation’s Chris Cuomo

This is the latest sighting of the Titan submersible, which was launched on Sunday. It is seen in a photograph shared by Hamish Harding’s company. He and the other four people on board are still missing.

OceanGate Expeditions is one of the companies offering tours of the famous wreck. Tickets cost up to $250,000.

Mikkelsen, a cinematographer who specializes in extreme environments, said she was deeply concerned that the crew missed their ascent window – their scheduled time to surface.

On Monday afternoon, US Coast Guard Rear Admiral John Mauger said the submersible had 96 hours of emergency oxygen on board, based on information received from the ship’s operator.

“My fear is that they haven’t made their last ascension window,” Mikkelsen told Chris Cuomo on NewsNation.

‘They did not do it. We start making worst-case scenarios.

G. Michael Harris, a Titanic expedition leader, said he knew several people on board and the outlook was bleak.

He told Fox News’ Jesse Watters there was onboard oxygen and CO2 scrubbers, but ultimately there was no magic bullet.

“I don’t feel good about it,” he said.

“When we deploy it usually takes two and a half hours to get to the wreckage site itself.

“We descend 3,980 meters. We descend in a spiral, corkscrew action, of about three degrees per second to land just in front of the Titanic’s bow.

“Once we get there, we begin our grid research, our breakdown, and everything else that’s going on with Titanic.”

The US Coast Guard in Boston is now searching for the missing vessel. The wreck of the iconic ship lies 12,500 feet underwater approximately 370 miles from Newfoundland, Canada

The crew was diving to the bottom of the ocean to inspect the wreckage of the Titanic

Harding enthusiastically posted on social media about his participation in the mission before launching the submarine

Harris said the worst situation would be a hull implosion at about 3,200 yards.

“I don’t see anything that can happen at this point. When you’re talking about 6,000 pounds per square inch, that’s a dangerous environment.

“More people have been to space than to this depth of the ocean.”

He said you had to “do everything perfectly according to the book”, and it “didn’t look right”.

Mikkelsen said Harding acted as a mentor to her and was well aware of the risks he was taking.

“Hamish is an explorer at heart and that’s one of the things he wanted to explore, on his checklist,” she said.

“Hamish knows the risks before you start.

“I know Hamish will be calm, they will work together on their options list.”

Among the expedition participants is billionaire Hamish Harding, CEO of Action Aviation in Dubai. He excitedly posted on social media that he was there on Sunday

There are no salvage submarines in the US Coast Guard capable of reaching the depths of the Titanic.

Harding holds the Guinness World Record for the longest time spent at the bottom of the sea.

The London-born adventurer set it in 2021, having dived into the deepest place on Earth, the Mariana Trench, and traversed it for four hours and 15 minutes.

It is one of three Guinness World Records he has won.

He placed another for the longest distance, three miles, covered on the ocean floor.

His first was in 2019, for the fastest circumnavigation of the globe via the North and South Poles in a Gulfstream 650ER business jet – with Mikkelsen filming the adventure.

Last year he went into space.

The father-of-two – who is friends with astronaut Buzz Aldrin – recently said: ‘I used to read the Guinness Book of World Records regularly when I was a kid. I always wondered how I could get into it. I didn’t think I could do it.

“And I didn’t want to do something stupid, like set a record for the number of ping pong balls bounced in a day, or something like that.”

As the frantic search for the Titanic submersible got under way on Monday, family members asked for prayers for Harding as his latest adventure went awry.

The aviator, businessman and explorer is no danger on perilous expeditions.

Footage from Ocean Gate, one of the tour operators running the expeditions, shows the wreckage

Ship traffic shows the Horizon Arctic and the Canadian Coast Guard 1752 Kopit Hobson now heading for the wreck and the Polar Prince, the boat used for the expedition

He told an interviewer in 2021 how his submarine, Challenger Deep, suffered a damaged thruster during its journey to the “truly spectacular” Mariana Trench, which sits seven miles below the surface of the Pacific Ocean. .

“The submarine has many safety features, including a reserve of oxygen, water and emergency rations for four days,” he said.

“The only problem is that there is no other submarine capable of going there to rescue you. It will take three years to build another.

“So having four days’ supply doesn’t really make a difference.

“If something goes wrong, you won’t come back.”

Harding, who runs an aviation company in Dubai, also has the distinction of taking the oldest man – 86-year-old astronaut Aldrin – and the youngest, his 12-year-old son, to the pole South.

“Buzz is an old friend of mine,” he said.

“We had always talked about going to the South Pole together and we finally did it in 2016.”

An only child, Harding was born in Hammersmith, London, in 1964, and graduated in natural sciences and chemical engineering from the University of Cambridge.

Last year, Harding was one of six astronauts to head into space on Blue Origin’s fifth manned spaceflight aboard its New Shepard rocket.

And before another trip, to the North Pole two months before going into space, he said: “People, especially as they get older, tend to give up on their dreams. When I think of something unusual, I just try to find ways to make it happen.