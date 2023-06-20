Titanic Diver Says Friends on Missing Sub May Be Doomed

Fox News

An experienced diver who says he knows three of the five people on the missing submersible that vanished on a deep-sea dive to explore the wreck of the Titanic is not optimistic they will be rescued.

G. Michael Harris, a Titanic diver who has made multiple visits to the wreck to recover artifacts, made the comments on Fox News on Monday evening in an interview with Jesse Watters. He said he has “unconfirmed reports” that three people he knows are onboard the Polar Prince, which vanished 900 miles off the coast of Massachusetts, including a person who was one of Harris’ sub-pilots.

The only confirmed member of the expedition is billionaire explorer Hamish Harding, the chairman of global sales company Action Aviation.

