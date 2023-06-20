Syria: UN experts urge General Assembly to address the plight of the missing and forcibly disappeared

NNA – UN experts* today urged the General Assembly to establish a human rights body to meaningfully address the tragedy of missing and forcibly disappeared persons in Syria.

ldquo;It is high time to establish this long-awaited institution mdash;with an international mandatemdash; to clarify the fate and whereabouts of missing and forcibly disappeared persons and provide support to their families,rdquo; the experts said.

ldquo;With little progress in the past 12 years and violence and conflict in Syria, families are struggling more than ever to learn the fate and whereabouts of their loved ones.rdquo;

The experts said the new body must be guided by a victim and survivor-centred approach. Families must be consulted and able to participate in all stages of the process. This includes its establishment, design, implementation, evaluation, and decision-making, they said.

ldquo;Throughout these tragic years of conflict, we have repeatedly highlighted the plight of victims of enforced disappearance in Syria and the urgent need to end the anguish of families,rdquo; the experts said. Enforced disappearance is a particularly egregious form of arbitrary detention, they said.

The experts underlined the importance of a gender-sensitive approach to addressing enforced disappearances. ldquo;This is essential given the magnitude of the economic, social and cultural impact on those left behind ndash; most of whom are women ndash; and the sexual and other forms of gender-based violence to which women who have been subjected to enforced disappearance are particularly vulnerable,rdquo; they said.

In Syria, where people have disappeared in a variety of contexts, the experts noted the necessity to break down different types of cases, including alleged enforced disappearances. ldquo;The investigations must comply with human rights-based forensic best practices, including the Minnesota Protocol on the Investigation of Potentially Unlawful Death (2016),rdquo; they said.

ldquo;Establishing the truth is essential for victims, survivors and families, as well as for society as a whole,rdquo; the experts said. ldquo;At the same time, it is crucial to continue working towards accountability through the relevant mechanisms available at the national or international level,rdquo; they said.

They reiterated their unwavering support to the relatives of the missing and forcibly disappeared in their struggle for truth, justice and reparation.

ldquo;We stand ready to provide advice on the establishment of the new body and its implementation, within the framework of our respective mandates,rdquo; the experts said.

