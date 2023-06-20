YouTube yanks Jordan Peterson’s interview with RFK Jr. claiming it violates their vaccine policy

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

YouTube pulls Jordan Peterson’s interview with Democrat RFK Jr. where the presidential hopeful said chemicals in the water turned trans kids, saying it violated their vaccine policy

On Monday, YouTube removed an interview between Jordan Peterson and presidential hopeful RFK Jr.

The Google-owned platform said the video violated its general vaccine misinformation policy

The interview, in which Kennedy claims chemicals in the water cause ‘gender dysphoria’ in American children, remains available on Twitter

