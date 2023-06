NNA – The Jbeil District Council of the Free Patriotic Movement, under the auspices and presence of the head of the party, MP Gebran Bassil, is organizing a conference entitled ldquo;The Impact and Repercussions of Syrian Displacement in the Jbeil Districtrdquo; on Thursday, June 22, 2023 at 7:00 pm at the Horizon Complex in Hboub.

