WAFA: Palestinian youth shot dead by Israeli occupation forces’ gunfire near Bethlehem

NNA – A Palestinian youth was last night shot and killed by Israeli occupation forces during confrontations that broke out in the village of Husan, west of the occupied West Bank city of Bethlehem, the Ministry of Health confirmed.

It said Zakaria Mohammad al-Zarsquo;oul, 20, was brought to a hospital in Husan with critical head wounds from Israeli army gunfire and was pronounced dead shortly after.

Rami Hamamra, head of the Husan village council, told WAFA that confrontations broke out between the village youths and Israeli forces at the eastern entrance to the village. The soldiers fired live bullets and gas and sound canisters at the youths during the confrontations, critically injuring al-Zarsquo;oul in the head, who was rushed to hospital and was later pronounced dead.

Security sources added that two more youths were shot by Israeli gunfire, one in the stomach and the other in the neck, noting that one unidentified youth was also detained.–WAFAnbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

==========R.H.