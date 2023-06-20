Oil slips as China benchmark rate cuts smaller than expected

NNA – Oil prices slipped on Tuesday after China cut benchmark lending rates less than some expected, sowing further concern over the oil demand outlook in the world#39;s largest crude importer.

Brent crude was down 19 cents at $75.90 a barrel at 0545 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude for July was down $1.02 from Friday#39;s close at $70.76. The July contract expires at the end of trade on Tuesday.

The more active WTI crude contract for August delivery was down 83 cents from Friday at $71.10 per barrel. There was no settlement in the WTI contract on Monday due to a public holiday in the United States.

China on Tuesdaynbsp;cut two benchmark lending ratesnbsp;- its one-year loan prime rate (LPR) and the five-year LPR – by 10 basis points each. The cuts, the first in 10 months, were less aggressive than some forecasts, with 50% of respondents to a Reuters poll anticipating a 15-bps cut to the 5-year LPR.

quot;The rate cuts … were widely expected, hence it did not offer a bullish push to the oil markets,quot; said Tina Teng, a markets analyst at CMC Markets in Auckland.

quot;Oil traders may need to see a materialized strong economic rebound in China to improve their outlook on oil demand,quot; Teng said.

The rate reductions follow recent economic data that showed China#39;s retail and factory sectors are struggling to sustain the momentum seen earlier this year.

The Chinese government metnbsp;last weeknbsp;to discuss measures to spur growth in the economy, and several major banks havenbsp;cut their 2023 economic growth forecastsfor China amid concerns its post-COVID recovery is faltering.

On Monday, two policymakers at the European Central Banknbsp;arguednbsp;for more rate hikes amid risks of higher inflation. Markets also await testimony from U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powellnbsp;laternbsp;in the week for future rate clues.

quot;Downside risks to global growth remain a key overhang for the oil demand outlook…risk sentiments are on hold ahead of a series of hawkish Fedspeak lined up on the calendar this week,quot; said Jun Rong Yeap, a market strategist at IG in Singapore.–Reutersnbsp;

