Arab countries denounce Israel’s assault on Jenin and the killing and wounding of dozens

NNA – Several Arab countries strongly denounced in separate statements today and yesterday Israelrsquo;s military assault on the northern West Bank city of Jenin that resulted in the killing of six Palestinians and the injury of more than 90 others, over 20 are said to be in critical condition.

The United Arab Emirates called on Israel to de-escalate the situation and not to take any further steps that would exacerbate tension and violence in the Palestinian territories.

It stressed the importance of supporting all regional and international efforts to stop the escalation of tension, push for the revival of the Middle East peace process, and put an end to illegal practices that threaten the achievement of the two-state solution and the establishment of an independent Palestinian state on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital.

Qatar also considered the assault a new round in the ldquo;horrific crimesrdquo; of the Israeli occupation against the defenseless Palestinian people, especially women and children.

It warned against the fading of the chances for peace and an increase in the cycle of violence due to the provocative Israeli escalation in the occupied Palestinian territories, stressing the need for the international community to act urgently to provide the necessary protection for the Palestinian people, to oblige Israel to stop its flagrant violations of international law and to compel it to respect the related United Nations resolutions.

Tunisia denounced the assault and called on the international community to shoulder its legal and moral responsibility vis-agrave;-vis the Palestinian people, to put an immediate end to this repeated and systematic aggression, to compel the occupying forces to stop their flagrant violations and to compel them to respect the relevant United Nations resolutions.–WAFA

=========R.H.