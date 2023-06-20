Information Minister celebrates National Press Day in Iraq, meets Iraqi PM

NNA ndash; Caretaker Information Minister, Ziad Makary, on Tuesday said via twitter, ldquo;I had the pleasure of visiting the brotherly country of Iraq and participating in a celebration organized by the Order of Iraqi Journalists marking the National Press Day, and the 154th anniversary of quot;Zawraaquot; newspaper.rdquo;

quot;It was an opportunity to meet Iraqi Prime Minister, Mohammad Shia#39;a Al-Sudani, as well as Minister of Culture, Tourism and Antiquities, Ahmad Fakak Al-Badrani, and Secretary General of the Babylon Movement, Al -Siddiq Rayan Sadiq Al-Kildani. Irsquo;ve also discussed with Iraqi officials ways to strengthen ties between Lebanon and Iraq,rdquo; Makary tweeted.

R.H.